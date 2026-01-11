New Las Vegas art installation honors city's neon heritage and architectural history

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new public art installation has been unveiled at the Las Vegas Civic Center, celebrating both the city's architectural heritage and personal family history.

"The Night We Met," created by local artist and UNLV graduate Krystal Ramirez, draws inspiration from the iconic "Sarno breeze block style" originally developed by Jay Sarno, the visionary behind Caesar's Palace.

The installation features carefully stacked, hand-poured concrete blocks that pay homage to Las Vegas' distinctive mid-century modern architecture. But the piece goes beyond concrete – it also incorporates neon elements as a tribute to the city's glowing legacy.

"The decision to use neon for my work was crucial, as neon is an art form that is gradually disappearing," Ramirez said. "The neon signs that once adorned the Las Vegas Strip have slowly been replaced by television screens and LED signs. It was important for me to support local neon artisans and contribute to the preservation of neon signage in Las Vegas."

The artwork isn't just a salute to Vegas – it's also a tribute to the artist's own father. Ramirez chose yellow coloring because her father worked in construction, adding a deeply personal element to the public display.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

