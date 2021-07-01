Watch
New Jersey gamblers can light up Sunday as smoking ban ends

AP Photo/Wayne Parry
Casino workers and smoking opponents march on the Atlantic City N.J., Boardwalk on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 calling for a permanent ban on smoking in Atlantic City's nine casinos. The coronavirus-inspired temporary ban will expire on Sunday July 4.
Posted at 9:05 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 00:05:01-04

ATLANTIC CITY (AP) — Gamblers will be able to light up again in Atlantic City's casinos starting Sunday. That's when a coronavirus-inspired casino smoking ban expires.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday that while the ban ends Sunday, he would look favorably on legislation that would permanently ban smoking in casinos.

Such a measure is pending in the state Legislature. Casinos are exempted from New Jersey's law banning indoor smoking, and even beaches and parks prohibit lighting up.

Casino workers rallied Wednesday in favor of permanently banning smoking, saying secondhand smoke endangers their health.

