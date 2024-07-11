New indoor sports complex coming to Henderson in two years, city says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new state-of-the-art indoor sports complex is set to be built in West Henderson on the southeast corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkway.

The Henderson City Council gave the green light for the project during their last city council meeting.

The 180,000-square-foot facility is going to be built behind the new Chicken N Pickle restaurant.

The Assistant City Manager Robert Herr said there's a big demand for these types of spaces in Henderson.

"West Henderson is really underserved for recreational facilities…. so this was a way to spread rec centers and have them available to the community," Herr said.

The facility will include the following features:



Basketball courts that can convert to other court uses such as volleyball and pickleball

Hybrid turf fields for sports like indoor soccer, box lacrosse and indoor football

Birthday party and community rooms

Family entertainment to potentially feature bowling, laser tag, arcade games, miniature golf, a restaurant, and bar

The city says the new sports complex was made possible thanks to a public-private partnership with KemperSports, who will also be running the sports center. Herr said there will be no increase to taxpayers.

Henderson residents will be eligible for 20% discounts on all event programming and activities.

“This will be a tremendous facility that fills a need not only in the growing area of West Henderson but in Southern Nevada as well,” said Henderson City Manager and CEO Richard Derrick. “Nowhere in the valley has a sports complex like this, and we are proud to be innovative when it comes to public-private partnerships.”

In addition to the recreational amenity, the West Henderson indoor sports complex will also attract sports tournaments both locally and regionally and is anticipated to have the following positive impact, supporting the City’s Economic Vitality strategic priority:



$1.5M annual tax revenue

$39.1M total economic output annually

$10.7M in wages and salary

Officials said KemperSports will be contributing $10 million to the project and the rest will be covered by the city.

The city said the rest will be covered with one-time funding sources, which include public infrastructure bond sales, the West Henderson Development Fund, and the City Municipal Facilities Fund.

The building is set to be finished in two years.