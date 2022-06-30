New footage shows moments Las Vegas officials respond to huge Downtown fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New body camera footage released from Las Vegas officials show the chaos from the night of the massive Downtown Las Vegas fire.

The Tenney family says watching the video reminds them of what they went through during those moments, even having to take matters into their own hands.

“We just instantly got in our cars and started honking our horn yelling at people to knock on everybody's door," said Nichayle Tenney.

The family of three says they still haven't been told what to do next, and are currently living hotel to hotel.

Tim Szymanski with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says the fire is still under investigation, and a cause is yet to be determined.

The Tenney family says they're just thankful no one got hurt, and everyone made it out alive.

