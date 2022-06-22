LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman, Cynthia Sellers, says after Sunday's fire in downtown, she's now searching for not only answers, but a new home.

Sellers has been in escrow for the last year for her new condo downtown, on Sunday she got notified that her escrow finally closed, but without her approval.

She became aware that her condo was burned down in the massive fire.

"It's a huge financial burden," said Sellers.

She says she has been reaching out to her landlord and the property owners, but has not received any answers.

Tim Szymanski, with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, says there has not been any conclusion to Sunday's fire investigation.

The building that the fire started in was vacant and waiting approval to go under further construction.

"They wanted to add one more story, but NV energy would not approve a permit because they said it was too close to the wire," said Szymanski, in a press conference Tuesday.

As of now they said they do not suspect any criminal activity as to the cause of the fire and their, arson dog did not find anything suspicious during its search.