Hundreds evacuated, 10 buildings burned in historic downtown Las Vegas fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of people are displaced and at least 10 buildings were burned in an overnight fire in downtown Las Vegas Sunday, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue public information officer Tim Szymanski.

The exact number of buildings, condo units, businesses and vehicles that were damaged or destroyed has not been determined.

At least 100 people went to an evacuation center at Hollingsworth STEAM Academy on E. Ogden Ave, according to authorities. Several other residents went to a nearby motel.

Szymanski says a Las Vegas Fire & Rescue crew returning to their station from a previous call noticed a large column of smoke around 1 a.m. on E. Charleston Blvd.

As they approached, fire crews say they found a building under construction inside a condominium complex on 200 Tower St. engulfed in flames, threatening several nearby occupied condos.

Szymanski says firefighters woke nearby residents, telling them to evacuate as soon as possible.

Authorities say a NV Energy power pole near the building caught fire, falling and bringing down several power lines which led to a large power outage downtown.

As the fire continued to grow due to brisk southwest winds, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue crews say they called in additional units from Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Clark County.

By 6 a.m., fire crews had most of the fire under control, but they'll be on scene all day mopping up flare-ups and hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, this is the largest number of occupied dwelling units involved with fire at the same time in the city of Las Vegas for the past 25 years.