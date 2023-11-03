New footage shows moment stabbing suspect is hit by LVMPD patrol vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro police provided new details on Friday about the moment when a stabbing suspect was struck by an LVMPD patrol vehicle.

The Las Vegas Metro police officer involved in the incident was identified as 49-year-old Officer James Burt, assigned to the Summerlin Area Command.

On Tuesday, officers arrived at an apartment in the 8800 block of Canyon Rim Way at approximately 10:48 a.m. in response to a domestic disturbance. The officer arrived after dispatchers received a 911 call from a man who reported that a woman was being stabbed on the second-floor balcony of his apartment complex.

The suspect accused of stabbing the woman was identified as Dannon Bryant, who was armed with a large knife with an 8-inch blade.

Arriving officers also noted that the apartment was completely on fire. Bryant was also observed stabbing himself with the knife before jumping off the balcony and running onto Desert Inn Road.

Neighbors began trying to assist the female down from the apartment with a ladder, but she fell to the pavement below. Officers also made an attempt to rescue the dog but found that it had been fully engulfed by the flames.

Bryant was seen moments later stumbling through traffic on El Capitan Way, surrounded by stopped vehicles while he waved a knife at them.

Officer Burt located Bryant and began pursuing him with his patrol vehicle to "bump him," eventually running him over. After exiting the vehicle, Officer Burt began issuing verbal commands for Bryant to release the knife.

Bryant can be seen on body camera footage continuing to stab himself. Officer Burt discharged a taser at Bryant and was able to take the knife into custody

Bryant has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, arson, and resisting an officer with a deadly weapon.

Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser also noted that domestic violence-related homicides continue to rise in the Las Vegas Valley, and the total currently stands at 25. At this time last year, Asst. Sheriff Prosser says the valley saw around 19.