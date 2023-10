LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro police are investigating a domestic violence incident that occurred in the southwest valley on Tuesday morning.

According to LVMPD, the incident occurred around 10:48 a.m. in the 8800 block of Canyon Rim Way. Police also noted that "deadly force was used" after officers arrived.

No officers were injured.

LVMPD will provide additional details at a later time. Channel 13 will provide updates as they become available.