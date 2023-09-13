New 'first of its kind' police substation coming to northwest Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas City Councilwoman Francis Allen-Palenske says an all new substation will open near West Grand Teton Drive and North Hualapai Way in the northwest valley. She says the model for this project will be the first of its kind for the valley.

Right now, the closest police station to the area is is near the Bruce Woodbury Beltway and West Cheyenne Avenue in Sun City Summerlin.

While there is no word yet on when the new substation will open, officials hope to have groundbreaking by summer 2024 on a multipurpose project including the substation, an adjacent park, and gas station across roughly five acres.

Back in May of this year, community leaders met to discuss safety in Downtown Las Vegas, including a new police substation which they said would later open on East Fremont Street.