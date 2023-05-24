Watch Now
City leaders meet to discuss safety in Downtown Las Vegas

Posted at 5:13 PM, May 23, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Community leaders are meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the safety of Downtown Las Vegas.

The Successes and Insights event kicked off at 5 p.m. inside the Tony Hsieh Theater in Zappos Headquarters. The event is hosted by the Downtown Vegas Alliance.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman, police representatives and other city officials will hear concerns about downtown crime and provide an update on safety enhancements on the way, including a new police substation which will open later this year on East Fremont Street.

The Successes and Insights event wraps up at 6:30 p.m. Alyssa Bethencourt will have an update tonight at 11 p.m.

