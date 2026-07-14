New DMV opening in Silverado Ranch, but here's what it means for Henderson residents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles location is coming to Silverado Ranch, but this opening will affect drivers in multiple corners of the valley.

Nevada DMV recently announced that the new Silverado Ranch location would be located at 9850 S Valley View Boulevard, just south of W Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

But this new location is opening more as a replacement instead of an addition. The Henderson office off Stephanie Street will close as operations shift to the Silverado Ranch location.

Additionally, the CDL building off I-15 and Craig in North Las Vegas will be permanently closed and relocated to the Silverado Ranch building.

However, DMV officials say the new Silverado Ranch location will be the largest facility in Nevada, with more counters, four walk-up kiosks and two drive-through kiosks for after-hours convenience.

Reminder | Car registration transactions through the DMV recently made a change. Here are the details:

Nevada DMV's Major Shift In Car Registration: All Transactions Will Now Start Online

Nevada DMV officials have not yet announced any dates for these openings and closings to take place.

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