New details on A's ballpark funding released, how close this process will be to Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While construction continues to clean up the lot where the historic Tropicana Hotel & Casino used to stand, Channel 13 is now getting more answers on the new ballpark and resort & casino to be built on the same property.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority hosted a meeting Thursday discussing all things new ballpark.

The board approved the creation of:



The Baseball Stadium Fund

The Baseball Stadium Tax Account

The Baseball Stadium Capital Projects Fund

The Baseball Stadium Debt Service Fund

These are all new funds associated with the Sports and Entertainment Improvement District (SEID). The district's purpose is to finance the new ballpark project.

Ed Finger, the Las Vegas Convention & Visitor's Authority Chief Strategy Officer and Stadium Authority board member, worked the board through these agenda topics.

He said the public contribution to the baseball stadium will come from county bonds, state transferable tax credits, and a county development credit.

CEO & President of LVCVA Steve Hill told Channel 13 that the public contribution to this stadium cannot exceed $380 million. That means state and local funding altogether.

Hill also said the A's ownership will have to cover the rest of the stadium construction costs.

The county bonds and some of the state transferable tax credits will be paid back by the SEID. This money will be from the taxes and fees generated inside the district.

Those taxes and fees include:



Sales and use taxes

Modified business taxes

Live entertainment taxes

Commerce taxes

Personal property taxes

Liquor taxes

Business license fees

Franchise fees

Passenger Transportation taxes

Insurance premium taxes

Finger said this flow of funds for the baseball stadium is similar to that of Allegiant Stadium.

Along with the funding, the Stadium Authority board discussed the lease agreement with Athletics StadCo LLC, the development agreement with Athletics StadCo LLC and the non-relocation agreement with the Athletics Investment Group LLC.

This was the third time the board overviewed these documents and will be voted on by the board during its meeting on December 5.

The board will hold a special session on October 31 to discuss the deed for the land the A's stadium will be on.

Shortly after that meeting, the board said the documents would be made available for the public and anyone in our valley can comment on them before they make the final adjustments ahead of the vote on December 5.