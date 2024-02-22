New community center on Donna Street offers hope and positivity for local youth

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents of Donna Street gathered today for the grand opening of a new community center aimed at providing local youth with a safe space and positive activities.

"Honestly speaking, the kids, they bad. They need a little love sometimes. I think something like that will keep their head on straight," said one resident, highlighting the need for such a facility in the neighborhood.

Robert Strawder, founder of the center, who grew up on Donna Street, emphasized the importance of the new spot. "We are bringing something that Summerlin has to a neighborhood that never gets that," he said. Strawder recalled his own experiences growing up, noting that the closest community center was miles away. "When I was younger, the boys and girls club was like probably a walk 20 mins, 30 mins away, but I might get shot or something might happen when I'm walking there," he explained.

The new center, sponsored by the Vegas Golden Knights, the Las Vegas Raiders, Cox Internet, and many more, offers a range of facilities including a podcast room, computer lab, and library. Donna Street resident Wesley Thompson expressed excitement about the center's potential to attract young people. "It's going to be easier to keep them inside the gates and not out on the streets doing stuff they're not supposed to," he said.

Thompson, who has experienced the challenges of growing up in an unsafe neighborhood, emphasized the importance of breaking negative cycles. "All we grew up seeing was violence. I'm in my 40s now, it's a blessing to be here, just through all of the stuff that I've been through I mean people getting shot, false imprisonments, all kinds of things this youth should not have to go through," he shared.

Despite their tough childhoods, both Strawder and Thompson are determined to spread a message of hope and positivity. "You can come from that environment and be great and bring positivity to the community," Strawder said.