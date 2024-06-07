New clinic breaks ground in growing southwest Las Vegas, set to offer a multitude of services

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new clinic is coming to the southwest part of town.

That's good news for people who live and work there, but the big question is are there enough doctors here to provide services?

Channel 13 went to the groundbreaking of this new medical facility to get some answers.

"We have to really fight for our own healthcare," said Kathy May.

That's the reality for many residents in the ever-growing southwest part of the valley, like May, who has lived here for more than 20 years.

"It is very frustrating, especially trying to get appointments," May said.

She said another frustration is the travel time to get to her gynecologist. It's more than a 30 minute drive from Mountain's Edge to Centennial Hills.

"It used to not be a problem, but as we have gotten more crowded, it takes a lot more time," she said.

For many who live in the southwest like May, that will soon change.

Intermountain Health is making a big investment in the southwest part of the valley with the Badura Clinic.

Covering 90,000 square feet, this medical facility will offer a wide range of healthcare services all in one place, from pediatrics to women's health as well as cancer and primary care services.

"Making sure patients have convenience of primary care and specialty care all in the same location," said Dr. Cara Camiolo.

Channel 13 has been following the southern Nevada healthcare crisis closely, and mostly the need for more doctors, so we had to ask Intermountain Health's Region Chief Medical Officer Camiolo what many people might be wondering.

"Really, my role is to make sure that we do have access to high quality clinicians in all of our communities. We have the benefit of having a forever organization to back us and help recruit hard to recruit specialties into the community," Dr. Camiolo said.

For May, a one-stop healthcare hub, including a gynecologist, just minutes away is exactly what she needs.

"Our area will have a lot more opportunity for care, for more timely care," she said.

With construction now underway, May is excited that quality healthcare will soon be right around the corner.

"That makes me very hopeful to hear there is that type of investment and opportunity coming to the southwest," she said.

The Badura Clinic is expected to open in the fall of 2025.