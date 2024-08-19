New class of CASA volunteers swears oath to advocate for abused and neglected Clark County children

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new class of 11 Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) volunteers took their oath Monday at noon, committing to represent 19 abused and neglected children in Clark County foster care. The swearing-in ceremony took place at Clark County Family Court.

The volunteers, who represent a diverse cross-section of the community—including a Las Vegas Strip performer, a gymnastics coach, a law student, and several retirees—have undergone extensive training to prepare for their roles. Currently, there are more than 3,000 children in foster care in Clark County who need a CASA volunteer to advocate on their behalf.

“Our goal is to get every CASA child the services they need. It takes a village,” said Family Court Judge Margaret Pickard, who oversees the Eighth Judicial District Court CASA Program. “CASA volunteers are the superheroes who advocate for those needed services. Becoming a CASA volunteer is an impactful way to make a difference for children in our community who just need someone to speak up for them.”

The CASA program, part of the Family Division of the Eighth Judicial District Court, is responsible for recruiting, screening, training, and supporting volunteers who advocate for the best interests of foster children in Clark County. These advocates are tasked with representing the children in various settings, including schools, child and family team meetings, and court proceedings.

“CASAs provide some relief for our kids," Judge Pickard said, emphasizing the critical role these volunteers play. "They are individuals who are going to be sworn in today, and they are going to be the crucial person for that child.”

New CASA volunteers are asked to commit approximately two to three hours a week to get to know the children and others involved in their lives. This involvement allows them to effectively advocate for the children’s best interests in court and school settings. The program requires a two-year commitment from its volunteers, who are dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of foster children in the community.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer, CLICK HERE.