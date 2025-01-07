New CCSD trustees are sworn in, take oaths of office at special board meeting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Four newly-elected members of the Clark County School District Board of Trustees were sworn in during a special meeting on Monday.

The following trustees have now taken their oaths of office:



Emily Stevens for District A

Lydia Dominguez for District B

Tameka Henry for District C

Lorena Biassotti for District E

Each of them got the chance to meet their fellow colleagues while learning more about their duties.

Trustees say they are excited about their new roles as they look to make positive impacts for students and educators throughout the school district.

