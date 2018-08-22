New CCSD superintendent holds 'Juice with Jara' event

KTNV Staff
5:15 PM, Aug 21, 2018

Tuesday's event is one of dozens of similar meetings Jesus Jara hopes to have in the coming weeks with principals, staff members, parents and students.

KTNV
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Clark County School District's new superintendent Jesus Jara hosted a "Juice with Jara" discussion Tuesday.

The meeting was held at the Jamba Juice located near Eastern Avenue and Russell Road.

Tuesday's event is one of dozens of similar meetings Jara hopes to have in the coming weeks with principals, staff members, parents and students.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top