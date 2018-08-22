New CCSD superintendent holds 'Juice with Jara' event

Fair
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Clark County School District's new superintendent Jesus Jara hosted a "Juice with Jara" discussion Tuesday.
The meeting was held at the Jamba Juice located near Eastern Avenue and Russell Road.
Tuesday's event is one of dozens of similar meetings Jara hopes to have in the coming weeks with principals, staff members, parents and students.