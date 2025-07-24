New bodycam footage sheds light on North Las Vegas shooting on Sunday

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New body cam footage released by North Las Vegas Police shows the moment a suspect hits police with his vehicle, prompting North Las Vegas Police to shoot on Sunday, July 23.

Officers initially responded to reports of a suspicious car at 1:54 p.m. at the Maverik gas station on 5450 East Tropical Parkway, with callers claiming the man and woman in the car appeared to be "passed out" or under the influence. Callers also reported that three children were present.

As previously reported on Sunday, police found 31-year-old Auftin Green outside his car when he proceeded to jump into his car, where instead of leaving, he circled back and hit Officer Joshua Vardoulis with his car.

Officer Vardoulis fired five rounds, with one of them hitting the suspect in the torso.

Officer Vardoulis obtained minor injuries, and one of the children sustained a facial abrasion due to being ejected from the car when Green attempted to leave. No other children were injured.

Police also say they found heroin, meth and a firearm during their investigation.

Vardoulis has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Green was charged with two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, three counts of child abuse or neglect, and additional charges are pending.

The woman, Kristal Leavitt, was also charged with five counts of child abuse or neglect after North Las Vegas police said that Leavitt stated that neither of them was fit to be caring for children at that time.

According to North Las Vegas Police, neither Green nor Leavitt had custody of the children.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas in 2025.