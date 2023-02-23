New bill proposed by state congresswoman would prevent restaurants from automatically providing water

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Could restaurants in Nevada stop automatically serving customers glasses of water?

That's being proposed under a new bill from Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama, R-Las Vegas.

The bill would prohibit food establishments from providing drinking water to a customer unless they specifically request it.

It would also authorize the State Board of Health and local boards of health to adopt regulations to show how a food establishment would show compliance.

So far, no punishments have been outlined if those locations chose not to comply and this isn't new to the valley.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority already has a voluntary water upon request program that has more than 200 participants.

These programs are another way that lawmakers are looking to conserve more water.

The Bureau of Reclamation continues to track water levels at Lake Mead and over the past nine years, the lake has fallen by 62 feet.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority said 40% of the water in their service is used indoors and of that, about 99% is recycled.

The agency has also been offering rebates up to $3 per square foot for the first 10,000 square feet grass that's removed and replaced with desert landscaping. They would pay $1.50 for every square foot beyond that.

They also look for people and businesses who waste water and issue fines between $40 and $5,000 for repeat violations.

Being reported for water waste is embarrassing and costly. 😳 Keep your irrigation off the sidewalk and money in your pocket by fixing leaks and broken sprinklers.



Through February, watering restrictions limit landscape irrigation to one day per week. 💦 https://t.co/R5euUij19T pic.twitter.com/cgNrt2oQF3 — Southern Nevada Water Authority (@SNWA_H2O) January 4, 2023

As for the future of the Colorado River, the seven states that take water are divided on how to split it up.

Six of the seven states have come to an agreement while California has issued its own proposal.

The federal government is examining both proposals and the Bureau of Reclamation is expected to issue a decision sometime this spring.