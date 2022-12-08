From Summerlin to Henderson, valley businesses are taking water-conserving action

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Water conservation efforts continue in the valley, and many businesses have already removed thousands of square feet of grass from Summerlin to Henderson.

If you have driven down Charleston, near Indigo Dr. in Summerlin, you may have seen signs saying, “mandated turf removal in progress.” Two workers for a landscaping company called LandCare removed the grass in the North Summerlin Area. They said it was part of the Southern Nevada Water Authorities' mandate to remove all nonfunctional turf by 2026. Agustine Favela, the company's supervisor, says they have a long way to go.

"We have already removed 120,000 sq. Ft of sod to now, in the next four years, I probably need to remove another 800,000,” Favela said.

He says it's all to help conserve water, and there is another payoff, Southern Nevada Water Authority is offering $3 per square foot for the first 10,000 sq ft of grass removed and $1.50 for every square foot beyond that. Originally there was a cap of 40,000 square feet, but an SNWA spokesperson says that cap has been removed. Favela says everyone should do their part to save water.

"Lake Mead is going down, a lot of feet down, and that is probably the main point to remove all the turf in Summerlin and all over Las Vegas,” Favela said.

He says grass uses a lot of water. To put things into perspective, one square foot of grass uses about 135 gallons of water a year, which means it would take about the size of an average swimming pool to water just 18 sq. ft of grass yearly. Over at Anthem Country Club in Henderson, Golf Course Superintendant James Symons says they are committed to water conservation.

"It is important that we get this done because we all have to pitch in, no matter what industry, or community, or what have you," Symons said.

He says they have started converting their non-functional grass into desert terrain. Symons says they are planning to remove about 800,000 square feet of grass. 39 acres of golf turf was also converted to a more water-friendly grass called Bermuda.

"That is going to save us around 30 million gallons a year,” said Symons.

He says our community needs to take water-saving action. For businesses and residents in Henderson, the city is offering an added conversion bonus of $1.50 more per square foot on top of what SNWA pays.