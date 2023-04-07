New bill could change Nevada graduation dress codes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada students are one step closer to being allowed to wearing additional items at their graduation ceremonies.

Lawmakers have introduced Assembly Bill 73, which would permit students to wear traditional tribal regalia or recognized objects of religious or culture significance.

However, the committee said this won't replace traditional graduation garb.

"The provisions of Section 1 of the bill allow pupils to wear [these] as adornments at a graduation ceremony," committee counsel Asher Killian said during an assembly education meeting on Thursday. "The definition of adornment is something attached to, worn with, but not replacing the cap and gown customarily worn so the cap and gown would still be required to be worn."

This was an item that came up last year after students at Rancho High School said the Clark County School District wouldn't not allow them to wear those types of items.

For example, Ashley Garcia-Valladares told Channel 13 last May she wanted to wear a custom stole that represented her heritage as the daughter of Mexican and Guatemalan immigrants.

The students protested in front of the high school and voiced their concerns at a CCSD board meeting.

At the time, Dr. Jesus Jara said those decisions were made at a site level and not at a district level.

Rancho High School ultimately allowed students to wear those items but they were inspected at graduation rehearsal for approval.

During the committee hearing on Thursday, lawmakers said if the bill passes, a similar process would be in place for any questionable items or items that would disrupt graduation ceremonies.

"If an item is prohibited, a pupil may petition for an appeal through the superintendent in consultation with the Nevada Indian Commission and the Nevada Commission on Minority Affairs," committee policy analyst Alex Drozdoff said. "The appeal should contain an explanation of the cultural connection and the appeal should be resolved within five days."

The assembly education committee unanimously passed the bill.

There are no upcoming hearings scheduled for the bill, as of Friday morning.