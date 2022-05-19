Students protest over CCSD's graduation dress code

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Calling for dress code reform. A group of students is not giving up as they petition the Clark County School District to change the graduation dress code. They protested at Rancho High School Wednesday.

It's all about being able to wear items representing a student's culture, heritage, or identity with their cap and gown during the graduation ceremony. The students carrying signs demanding reform said they still haven't gotten a response from the CCSD board of trustees, despite sending letters and speaking at last week's school board meeting.

They want to be able to wear stoles or cords representing their culture, heritage or identity. The current dress code does not allow any items not affiliated with the school to be worn for graduation.

One student says she wants to be able to wear a stole representing her Mexican and Guatemalan heritage and she wants to send a message to the district administrators.

“This affects all student bodies because we’re one. I get to see all of my classmates here and all of my graduates along. It’s just very empowering,” Ashley Garcia Valladares, a Rancho High School senior, said.

The district released a statement last week to Channel 13 about the dress code, saying in part quote:

"The focus should remain on the purpose of a graduation ceremony which is to celebrate students who have successfully met the academic and extracurricular requirements for graduation."

The students say they plan on attending Thursday’s school board meeting to address this specific issue again and ask for action to be taken. The graduation here at Rancho High School is scheduled for June 1st.