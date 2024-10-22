New audio recording released of Las Vegas man who was arrested at Trump rally on gun charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man at the center of a speculated assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump is speaking out once again.

Vem Miller held a press conference on Tuesday to share how he is impacted by what happened. He said he was arrested outside the Oct. 12 Trump rally near Palm Springs after he notified authorities of firearms he had in his trunk.

He told Channel 13 he was carrying the firearms for self-protection. The Sheriff of Riverside County, Chad Bianco, claimed they could've stopped a third assassination attempt on the former President.

Miller has said he was only cited for how he was storing the firearms and released from jail. He said his parent's Las Vegas home was visited by law enforcement and that has now led to them being evicted.

Moeller: What is the reason for the eviction from the landlord?

Miller: The essence of it is they are saying that I live there full time which I do not. I have an address that is easy to find in public records. They are saying I live there full time— obviously, this wouldn't have come to their attention if it wasn't in the news.

Miller said he doesn't live at his parent's home and is always spending time on the road for the political news network he runs. Miller said he has filed a lawsuit against the sheriff's office following the incident and even has audio recordings of what happened.

This is the audio he said he was recording when pulling into the Trump rally parking lot.

Audio recording of the interaction Miller had with the officer

Miller: So, I have a question. I am a Trump caucus captain, but I want to be totally transparent. I am from Nevada and I do have my firearms in the back

Officer: You have firearms with you?

Miller: Yeah in the back, in the trunk. But, you know, obviously, I want to be totally transparent but yeah.

Officer: Okay, How many firearms?

Miller: I have a shotgun and a handgun, and it's all in the back right there. Obviously, I am not taking this down with me just in my car and I just want to let you guys know.

Miller said as of now, all he has to do is pay a citation fee.

Channel 13 has reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office about the incident in the past, but they said they do not comment on pending litigation.