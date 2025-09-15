LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With grocery prices climbing and eating out becoming harder for many families in the Valley, a new app is promising to help stretch food budgets while cutting down on waste.

WATCH | Shakeria Hawkins has the details on this new app.

New app launches in Las Vegas helping families save money and cut food waste

Too Good To Go, the world’s largest marketplace for surplus food, has officially launched in Las Vegas. The app connects local restaurants, shops, and nonprofits with consumers who want to “rescue” perfectly good food at a discount.

Here’s how it works: businesses put their unsold food items into a “Surprise Bag.” Customers purchase the bag through the app at a fraction of the price and then pick it up in-store. The only catch is you won’t know exactly what’s inside until you open it.

Brityn Bennett with Lighthouse Charities says the partnership not only reduces food waste but also provides affordable options for local families.

“It’s still good, but we know we can’t sell it before it goes bad,” Bennett said. “We use about 75 to 80% of what we receive — and that extra 20% we move back into the community.”

Lighthouse Charities also works with Rose Creek Farm, selling whatever is in season at discounted prices, from limes to pears, even eggs.

“We sell bags worth $18, and customers get them for $5.99,” Bennett explained.

The discounts don’t stop there. Too Good To Go also partners with popular names like Krispy Kreme, Whole Foods, and local restaurants and coffee shops.

In addition to meals and groceries, users may find deals on pet food and even flowers, often for under $10.