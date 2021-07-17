New 755-bed student housing project planned at UNR

RENO (AP) — Developers have confirmed a new student housing project is planned on the edge of the campus of the University of Nevada, Reno.

A spokeswoman for Canyon Partners Real Estate told the Reno Gazette-Journal this week the 12-story building will provide housing for 755 in single and multiple-bedroom apartments on North Virginia Street near the Lawlor Events Center.

The project dubbed The Academy at Reno is part of a joint opportunity zone project between Canyon, GMH Communities and CRG.

It's expected to be completed in time for the 2023 school year. Housing units will range from one to five bedrooms.