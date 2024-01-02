New 2024 state laws include human composting, leave for sexual assault victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 80 state laws went into effect on Jan. 1st. These were signed by Governor Joe Lombardo in the last legislative session. Laws include everything from increased cannabis possession to prison reform. Some are more controversial than others.

One of the most interesting laws is the legalization of human composting. It’s a death care alternative which turns bodies into soil. Assemblyman Max Carter sponsored the bill which turned into law.

“It’s becoming so popular because of all the climates issues and our society is becoming more environmentally conscious,” Carter said.

Currently, human composting is legal in six other states. Carter believes the option will reduce the carbon footprint.

“This is the way that doesn’t use fossil fuels, doesn’t put toxic chemicals into the ground and can help your loved one,” Carter said.

In September, Channel 13 spoke to human composting companies based in Washington including Earth Funeral. A spokesperson said human composting is the most “sustainable and green death care option that exists today.”

2024 is an election year and one law that may impact the vote count is AB286. It requires jails to establish a policy ensuring incarcerated people can register to vote. Currently in Nevada, only those who are convicted of a felony cannot vote. That’s why advocacy groups like ACLU of Nevada believe those who have not been found guilty “should not be silenced from elections.”

Another law extends work leave for domestic violence victims and sexual assault victims. AB163 provides up to 160 hours of protected paid or unpaid leave for sexual assault victims or family members of victims. Employers must also make reasonable accommodations for victims such as a modified schedule of new work number.

Terri Miller is the president of Stop Educator Sexual Assault Misconduct and Exploitation.

“This is a great step for families,” Miller said. “In our realm of victims in educator sexual misconduct, it takes a great deal of therapy to recover from sexual abuse and sexual misconduct.”

