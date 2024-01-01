More than 80 laws set to take effect in Nevada on Jan. 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 80 laws are set to take effect in Nevada at the start of 2024 — here are a few laws hitting the books on Monday.

CANNABIS REGULATIONS

Senate Bill 277 will now allow cannabis consumers to purchase and possess up to two and a half ounces of cannabis — nearly double the previous legal limit of a single ounce. Additionally, cannabis concentrate limits have bumped up to a quarter-ounce, up from the previous limit of an eighth.

The law also decreased the maximum fee that can be charged for the issuance or renewal of an establishment license.

The bill also requires the Cannabis Compliance Board to develop a process for those with certain felony convictions to petition for permission to work in the cannabis industry.

VOTING IN JAILS

Assembly Bill 286 requires city and county jail officials to develop a procedure to allow inmates to vote by mail. The previous law required that county clerks cancel the registration of a voter upon determination that the person "has been convicted of a felony and is currently incarcerated."

The bill now establishes a policy that requires that detainees who are registered voters — or electors — be allowed to vote in "each primary election, presidential preference primary election, primary city election, general election, and general city election."

Additionally, the bill requires processes to be put in place to allow same-day registration at the jail, as well as ensure each vote is cast without intimidation or coercion and the secrecy of each ballot.

AB286 also requires a procedure to be established to ensure the safety of any election board officer or volunteer who assists in the registration or voting process at the jail.

SELLING TOBACCO TO MINORS

Assembly Bill 53 dramatically increases penalties against retailers who sell tobacco to those under the age of 21 in Nevada.

The bill, which was brought on behalf of the attorney general's office, details that those licensed to sell tobacco products could face a fine of $2,500 for their first violation, $5,000 for a second, and $7,500 for a third. Any subsequent violation within a two-year period could result in a $10,000 fine.

Previously, offenders only received a warning on the first and second offenses and a $500 fine for the third.

FOOD DELIVERY ROBOTS

Senate Bill 422 lays out requirements for food delivery robots. These include robots, which can be operated autonomously, semi-autonomously, or remotely.

The bill outlines that each robot must weigh less than 150 pounds when empty and have a maximum speed of 10 mph.

Additionally, each robot must carry liability insurance and be marked with a unique identifying number. The law also prohibits them from carrying "hazardous materials" or transporting a person.