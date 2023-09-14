Ditching the coffin and urn: Latest Nevada funeral trends going eco-friendly. Find out how

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Many are swapping the traditional burial and cremation for more eco-friendly ways to send the spirits of loved ones to eternity.

A new state law passed this legislative session legalized one of them. It’s called natural organic reduction or human composting.

“It's actually a highly tech-backed, highly engineered science-backed option that converts a body into soil once you die,” said Haley Morris, a spokesperson for Earth Funeral, a funeral home specializing in human composting based in Washington State.

Washington is the first state to legalize human composting in the country.

“It’s the most sustainable and green death care option that exists today,” Morris said.

Here’s how the process works: The body is laid on a bed of wood chips, straw and alfalfa inside a vessel. Then, for the next 30 to 40 days, the body is decomposed into rich soil. Loved ones can then plant trees with the soil or donate them to conservation efforts.

“The biggest misconception is that it's the same as food composting,” said Katrina Spade, the founder of Recompose, another Washington-based funeral home also specializing in human composting. “The basic, final material you're creating is this nutrient-rich soil that can be used to put on plants.”

Spade believes this option could become more widely available in years to come.

“It's so cool to see something that was just an idea ten years ago gain traction,” Spade said. “It’s just really exciting to see it grow so much and see new states come on board.”

Nevada became the 7th state to legalize human composting through the passing of Assembly Bill 289. Assemblyman Max Carter was the chief sponsor of the bill.

“I think it’s becoming so popular because of all the climate issues, and our society is becoming more environmentally conscious,” Carter said. “This is the way that that doesn't use fossil fuels, doesn't put toxic chemicals into the ground and can help your loved one.”

But there are other eco-friendly funeral alternatives.

The National Funeral Directors Association’s International Convention & Expo was held in Las Vegas this week.

Jimmy Olson, a funeral home owner based in Wisconsin, was at the convention and explained that his facility is dedicated to a green-based model.

“A traditional flame cremation leaves about 560 pounds of carbon released during one cremation,” Olson said. “That’s basically driving your car for 600 miles.”

Olson said at his funeral home they offer green burials, water-based cremation, and traditional burials and cremation.

Water-based cremation, or alkaline hydrolysis, is a practice that cremates the body in heated water. It is currently legal in 28 states including Nevada.

Another option on display at the convention, currently not available in the U.S. market yet, is an electric cremator.

“The idea of electric cremation is not a new one,” said August Esposito, the director of Business Development at Implant Recycling, a metal recycling cremation company. “But the efficiency and making it a real, feasible, not only change, but an actually cost savings and reduction in emissions, is now becoming a reality.”

Esposito hopes electric cremation is available to U.S. consumers beginning in 2025.

Shrinking the carbon footprint while laying loved ones to rest is a trend Olson expects to continue.

“Sixty percent of Americans are interested in some sort of alternative or eco-friendly option as part of their death experience,” Olson said.

AB 289 will go into effect on January 1, 2024.

According to the National Funeral Directors Association, the average cost of a funeral with burial was $7,848. For funerals with cremation, that number was $6,971.

Earth Funeral said the base cost to convert the body into soil is between $5,000 and $6,000, while Recompose said the cost is $7,000.