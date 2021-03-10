Nevada, union reach tentative pact on collective bargaining

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — Nevada and the largest union representing state employees say they've reached an agreement on a collective bargaining pact to be offered for ratification by rank-and-file workers.

The American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees and state officials announced Tuesday the agreement would cover four of 11 employee bargaining units, including maintenance and custodial, professional and non-professional healthcare, and Category III peace officers and corrections officers.

An earlier tentative pact with the Nevada State Law Enforcement Officers Association covers criminal investigators and youth parole counselors.

The state Legislature in 2019 passed a law allowing collective bargaining for classified state employees.