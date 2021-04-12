Nevada unemployment office reporting system errors in filing claims online

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation says it has identified online errors that are preventing a few claimants from not being able to file their unemployment claims as of Monday.

Several viewers have reached out to inform 13 Action News of the reported errors they have been seeing since the weekend when it comes to filing their regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) claims.

Monday, a spokesperson for DETR responded to a media inquiry regarding the reported website problems with the statement below:

"DETR has identified errors in the UI system which have resulted in some claimants not being able to file claims. In one instance claimants cannot see the link to file a claim and others see the link but when clicked, the user receives an error. Currently, staff is working to correct the issues with no defined timeframe when these issues will be resolved. Claimants are encouraged to clear their cookies and revisit the site. DETR will share further updates if additional issues arise."