Nevada unemployment office: Job Connect form not mandatory

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We've been warning you and now the time has finally come.

People who file for unemployment now need to prove they're searching for work.

But Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation says some of you may be filling out unnecessary paperwork.

According to the department, claimants should only fill out the online Job Connect form if you need help with your job search.

DETR says the form is not a mandatory requirement.

You only need to use it if you need more help with training and work search.