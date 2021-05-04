Watch
Local News

Actions

Nevada unemployment office: Job Connect form not mandatory

items.[0].videoTitle
We've been warning you and now the time has finally come. People who file for unemployment now need to prove they're searching for work.
Posted at 7:43 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 10:56:41-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We've been warning you and now the time has finally come.

People who file for unemployment now need to prove they're searching for work.

But Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation says some of you may be filling out unnecessary paperwork.

RELATED: Search for work requirement returns to Nevada unemployment claims

According to the department, claimants should only fill out the online Job Connect form if you need help with your job search.

DETR says the form is not a mandatory requirement.

RELATED: Work search requirements explained by Nevada Dept. of Employment

You only need to use it if you need more help with training and work search.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH