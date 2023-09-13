Nevada State Treasurer's Office hosting art contest, winners earn scholarship money

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada State Treasurer's Office is giving students the chance to earn up to $1,000 in college scholarship money through their third annual "What Do You Want To Be When You Grow Up" art contest.

"It provides students with a platform to showcase their artistic talents while taking a step towards securing their futures," said Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine. "We look forward to seeing the inspiring artwork that our students will submit."

The contest is divided into 14 categories and is open to students from Pre-K through the 12th grade. There will be three grand prizes in each category. The first place winner will receive $1,000 that will be deposited into a Future Path 529 college savings account. Second and third place winners from each category will receive $500 and $250.

A $200 gift card will be awarded to the teacher with the most submissions.

Students can create their art piece in any medium but entry size is restricted to 8.5"x11". Entries submitted by students from the 3rd through 12th grade must also contain the words "College Savings Nevada", in their piece. Only one entry per student will be accepted.

Entries can be submitted through regular mail, uploaded to the Treasurer's Office's website, or hand-delivered to the College Savings Division at the Grant Sawyer State Building. That's located at 555 East Washington Avenue, Suite 5200 in Las Vegas.

Entries must be submitted by Oct. 13 at 5 p.m.

A reception will be held for art contest winners later this year.