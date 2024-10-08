Nevada Taskforce 1 joins emergency crews in Florida for Hurricane Milton

Nevada Task Force 1 has been requested to help emergency crews in Florida for Hurricane Milton. This new crew will consist of 70 personnel plus 11 support staff.

Currently, Nevada Task Force 1 has 46 people outside of Jacksonville. An additional 35 people from Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the Boulder City Fire Department, the Henderson Fire Department, and civilians will be joining Tuesday afternoon.

In the past, Nevada Taskforce 1 has provided aid for natural disasters like Hurricane Irma, Helene, and Maui Wildfires

Category 4 storm, Hurricane Milton, started as a Category 1 storm in the Gulf of Mexico, Sunday night.

Now, the ferocious storm could head towards Tampa and St. Petersburg, Florida.

