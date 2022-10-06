Nevada task force created to address increase in drug overdoses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada is forming a task force to address the latest increase in drug overdoses.

The Department of Health and Human Services says emergency room visits for suspected opiod-related overdoses increased by 66 percent from July to August.

The department also says it will be created in coordination with governor Sisolak's office and attorney general, Aaron Ford.

The Joint Advisory Task Force will:

Determine necessary action to reduce the risk of overdose in Nevada’s communities

Prepare responses for the State and local jurisdictions in the event an increase in overdoses occurs

Provide technical assistance, guidance, and resources to rapidly implement best practices to reduce risk for overdoses, enhance capacity to respond to events, and recover should such overdose events occur

What should people know about overdose?