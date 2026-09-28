Nevada Task Force 1 deploys to New Mexico in anticipation of Hurricane Polo floods

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Task Force One is headed to New Mexico as the U.S. Southwest braces for potential life-threatening flash floods from Hurricane Polo.

Forty-five members of the urban search and rescue team, including multiple boat teams, deployed on Monday morning, the Clark County Fire Department stated.

Polo is projected to reach near-hurricane-strength when it makes landfall Monday in Mexico's Baja California peninsula and to strengthen as it progresses into the mainland.

On Monday, a level 3 of 4 flood threat is in place for parts of Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado. Areas bracing for dangerous conditions include Santa Fe, New Mexico; Flagstaff, Arizona; Grand Canyon National Park; Zion National Park; and Bryce Canyon National Park.

One of 28 Federal Urban Search and Rescue teams, Nevada Task Force One is the only such team currently deployed for assistance in New Mexico, officials noted.

The team is made up of first responders from agencies across Clark County, including CCFD, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, North Las Vegas Fire Department, Boulder City Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department, along with several civilian volunteers.

Clark County Fire Department The urban search and rescue team Nevada Task Force prepares to deploy to New Mexico on Monday, Sept. 28, 2026.

While we know the team is headed to New Mexico, their final destination isn't yet known, per Clark County officials.

"The team is anticipating heavy rain while traveling through Arizona to New Mexico and we are all wishing for safe travels en route," wrote Brian O'Neal, CCFD deputy fire chief and emergency manager.

The deployment is expected to last up to two weeks.

This comes about a month after NVTF1's most recent deployment to assist with the Hawk Fire in northwest Reno.