Nevada Supreme Court sets date for 'oral arguments' in Nathan Chasing Horse case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A date has been set for additional oral arguments in the case against Nathan Chasing Horse, the man accused of abusing his religious influence to sexually assault young girls.

The former "Dances With Wolves" actor is facing 18 felonies, including sexual assault of a minor, kidnapping, lewdness, and child abuse, after two women came forward accusing him of using his status as a medicine man and father figure to take advantage and sexually assault them when they were minors.

Court documents obtained by Channel 13 in May revealed that Kristy Holston, the public defender representing Chasing Horse, is asking a judge to throw out all charges, based on several points of "insufficient evidence."

Holston's main arguments point to the jury being improperly instructed on the term "grooming" and the conclusion that "promises of spiritual help" did not imply a victim's "consent." Additionally, Holston raised concerns about victims' "inconsistent statements" and the lack of discretion between which crimes occurred in and out of the state.

In a new court order issued on Friday, Judge Carli Kierny determined that the oral arguments "would be of assistance in resolving this issues in this matter."

Those arguments are scheduled for November 15, 2023, at 11:30 a.m.