Nevada Supreme Court rejects bid to put funding for Las Vegas A's ballpark on ballot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Supreme Court has struck down the effort to put funding for a new baseball stadium on the 2024 ballot.

Schools Over Stadiums filed a petition to have residents vote on Senate Bill 1, which would have allocated funds to build a new Major League ballpark.

"Nevada voters deserve the opportunity to decide where their money goes," the group said in reaction to the ruling. " We believe Senate Bill 1 is unconstitutional."

Schools Over Stadiums is a political action committee that was formed in June by Nevada teachers who are against using public funds for a new Las Vegas ballpark with the anticipated move of the Oakland A's to the valley. In June, Gov. Lombardo signed SB1 into law, which set aside up to $380 million in public funds for a new Major League Baseball ballpark,with an eye toward building on the former Tropicana site.

"While we are organizing toward 2026, Schools Over Stadiums will continue to fund the constitutional challenge to Senate Bill 1," said a statement from the group on Monday. "We will never lose sight that our campaign is about Nevada’s misplaced priorities, and we will not stop fighting until we ensure Nevada commits to delivering a high quality education to every student."

