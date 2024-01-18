Nevada Supreme Court denies Chasing Horse's request for rehearing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Supreme Court has denied Chasing Horse's request for a rehearing of his motion to dismiss his sexual assault charges.

The former actor and accused cult leader faces several felony charges, including sexual assault and kidnapping. Chasing Horse is accused of using his tribal status as a "medicine man" to sexually assault several women, including minors.

According to the petition filed by Chasing Horse's attorneys, they believe the court "overlooked" certain facts and committed misconduct during grand jury proceedings. The petition further states that the State did not seek court permission or properly introduce information related to the term "grooming."

Additionally, Chasing Horse's attorneys also claim prosecutors failed to present exculpatory evidence or statements to the grand jury that indicated the victim's consent to sexual acts committed by Chasing Horse.

Justice Douglas Herndon was the only dissenting party on the decision, stating that the court should have "entertained the merits of the writ." He also dissented during the Supreme Court's recent denial of Chasing Horse's request to dismiss sexual assault charges related to his case.