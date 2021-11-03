Watch
Nevada Supreme Court chief justice won't seek reelection

Tom R. Smedes/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2019, file photo, Governor-elect Steve Sisolak, right, with wife Kathy is sworn into office by Nevada Supreme Court Justice James Hardesty on the steps of the Nevada State Capitol in Carson City, Nev. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes, File)
Posted at 8:25 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 23:25:15-04

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice James Hardesty says he won't seek reelection next year. Hardesty has been a judge in Nevada's court system for nearly a quarter-century.

He served as a Washoe County district judge before he was elected to the high court in 2004.

The 72-year-old justice announced Tuesday he intends to retire when his six-year term expires at the end of 2022.

Hardesty has authored more than 350 published opinions.

He also has taken a lead role working with other justices to modernize and expand the court system's services and efficiency.

He was instrumental in reforming the guardianship system.

