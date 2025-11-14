Nevada Supreme Court allows case against 6 Republicans who signed false election certificates to proceed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Supreme Court has overturned the dismissal of a case against six Republicans who signed certificates falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

The six Republicans held a ceremony in Carson City in December 2020 to sign the papers as part of a nationwide scheme to allow Trump to stay in office.

A district court judge said in June the case should have been filed in Carson City. However, the Supreme Court disagreed, saying that since one set of papers were mailed to Clark County, the case can proceed there.

Following news of the overturn, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford — the lead prosecutor of the case — released the following statement:

"Today the Nevada Supreme Court affirmed what we have maintained all along – that Clark County is the proper and lawful venue to prosecute our case, and I am pleased with the court’s decision to overturn the District Court’s dismissal of our case in Clark County.



The 2020 fake electors cannot evade accountability in Nevada for their unlawful actions. As attorney general, it is my duty to hold those who sought to undermine the results of our state’s free and fair election responsible.



With this ruling, we will return to the Eighth Judicial District Court in Clark County and continue our work to ensure that justice is served."

As Channel 13 has previously reported, attorneys for the electors argued that since the alleged crimes happened in Northern Nevada, but defendants were indicted in Southern Nevada, the case should be dismissed.

Channel 13 senior political reporter Steve Sebelius contributed to this story.