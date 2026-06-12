Nevada State Parks waiving entrance fees during Free Adventure Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In an effort to encourage locals and visitors alike to enjoy the natural beauty of Nevada's state parks, Free Adventure Day is happening this Saturday.

Entrance fees will be waived at all Nevada State Parks for June 13.

Free Adventure Day also coincides with the Nevada Department of Wildlife’s Free Fishing Day, allowing visitors to fish without a Nevada fishing license wherever fishing is permitted.

Many parks are offering special programs, guided hikes, educational activities, or family-friendly events throughout the day. You can view the full list of upcoming events HERE.

Free Adventure Day waives entrance fees only. All other applicable fees, including camping, boating, reservations, special use fees, and other park fees, will still apply.

Guests are encouraged to plan ahead, bring plenty of water, dress for changing weather conditions, and practice Leave No Trace principles to help protect Nevada’s natural and cultural resources for future generations.