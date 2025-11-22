Nevada special legislative session costs taxpayers more than $800,000 over seven days

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada taxpayers spent approximately $116,000 for each day of the state Legislature's seven-day special session that concluded Wednesday evening, totaling more than $800,000 for the entire week.

How much the special session costed taxpayers

Nevada Special Session Costs Taxpayers $800K+ in Seven Days

On the session's first day, Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro expressed hope for a swift process.

"I hope that we can work together to move expeditiously and to make sure that we do the business that we have been assigned here to do," Cannizzaro said. "And may we have a very speedy and helpful special session."

The Legislature passed 13 bills during the week-long session but failed to pass two others. One would have authorized film tax credits, and another would have limited the number of residential units corporations could buy in a given year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.