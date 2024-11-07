Nevada Secretary of State said a ballot proofing error has occurred in Esmeralda County

GOLDFIELD, Nev. (KTNV) — The Nevada Secretary of State's Office said on Wednesday that a ballot proofing error has impacted some ballots in Esmeralda County.

According to the state, the Esmeralda County Clerk's Office told them about the error Wednesday afternoon in which Congressional District 4 candidates were not placed on the ballots for Precinct 2.

The clerk's office confirmed with the state that there are 70 active registered voters for Precinct 2, and as of Nov. 6, 45 ballots of the 70 voters have been received for the 2024 General Election.

According to the United States Constitution, congressional election result disputes are addressed to their respective house — in this case, the dispute will go to the U.S. House of Representatives for determination.

The candidates in the U.S. Representative for Nevada's 4th Congressional District race are incumbent Rep. Steven Horsford and former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee.

On Election Night, Decision Desk HQ called incumbent Rep. Horsford as the projected winner for House District 4.

For more information, Esmeralda County can be reached at (775) 485-6309.