2024 Election: Tracking results in Southern Nevada's three Congressional districts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All three of Southern Nevada's Democratic representatives in Congress are up for re-election this year.

Reps. Dina Titus, Susie Lee and Steven Horsford are being challenged for their seats by Republicans Mark Robertson, Drew Johnson and John Lee.

Districts 1, 3, and 4 all lean Democrat, though Lee is widely considered the most vulnerable with a 3.7-point advantage in her district (compared with 7.8-point and 8.1-point Democratic advantages in District 1 and 4, respectively).

In Nevada, polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5. You can see results in these three races here:

Dina Titus — Mark Robertson

Rep. Dina Titus is the incumbent Democrat representing Nevada's First Congressional District. She's held that office for more than a decade and is the dean of Nevada's Congressional delegation. Titus also served as Nevada's Senate Minority Leader from 1993 to 2009.

Former U.S. Army Col. Mark Robertson won the Republican primary to challenge Titus for her seat representing Nevada's 1st District.

This race is a rematch of the 2022 Midterm Election, in which Titus defeated Robertson 51% to 46%.

Susie Lee — Drew Johnson

Rep. Susie Lee is the incumbent Democrat representing Nevada's Third Congressional District. She is running for a fourth term in the seat she first won in 2018.

Lee's Republican challenger, Drew Johnson, previously ran against Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones in 2022 and came within 336 votes of defeating him.

District 3 typically has the smallest Democratic advantage of Southern Nevada's three House districts, with an average 3.7-point advantage for Democrats.

Steven Horsford — John Lee

Rep. Steven Horsford, the Democratic incumbent representing House District 4, has represented that district on-and-off since it was created in 2012. He's currently been in office since 2018. Horsford is also the current chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Republican John Lee is the former mayor of North Las Vegas, a former Nevada Assembly member and state senator. He ran for governor in the 2022 Republican primary and came in third out of 16 candidates.

Nevada's 4th District has a Democratic advantage of 8.1 percentage points. Along with Clark, the district also includes portions of Lincoln, Nye, Esmeralda and Mineral counties.

Where can I find Nevada election results?

Find updated results for major local, statewide and national races at ktnv.com/election-results.