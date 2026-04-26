Nevada politicians react to suspected shooting at White House correspondents' dinner

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday night, reports of a suspected shooting at the White House correspondent's dinner broke out.

🔴 WATCH LIVE: Press briefing held at White House following shooting at White House correspondents' dinner

President Donald Trump was uninjured, and others were evacuated from the event. The Secret Service has shared that one person is currently in custody.

National Trump safe, suspect in custody after shooting at WH Correspondents’ Dinner AP via Scripps News Group

As we learn more about this incident reactions are coming in from Nevada politicians on social media.

Representative Susie Lee

"Political violence has no place in our country. I’m praying for the safety of everyone in attendance and grateful for the swift action of our first responders."

Governor Joe Lombardo

"I’m grateful for the swift and decisive action of the Secret Service at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner this evening. While we wait for more information, we pray for the continued safety of President Trump, the First Lady, and all Cabinet members and attendees."

Congresswoman Dina Titus

"As more details come out about tonight’s shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, my concerns are for the safety of the attendees."

Attorney General Aaron Ford