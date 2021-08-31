Nevada officials to provide update on Caldor Fire with Tuesday press conference

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — Nevada officials along with Gov. Steve Sisolak will update the state's actions against the Caldor Fire near Lake Tahoe.

The governor's office says the team will hold a media briefing at 11:45 a.m. at the state Emergency Operations Center.

LATEST: Caldor Fire: California wildfire approaches Lake Tahoe

Monday, Gov. Sisolak declared a state of emergency in response to the Caldor Fire.

Representatives from the Nevada National Guard, the Division of Emergency Management, the Division of Forestry and others are expected to provide updates.

Stay with 13 Action News to watch Tuesday's press conference