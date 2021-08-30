Nevada governor declares state of emergency in response to Caldor Fire

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak declared a state of emergency on Monday in response to the ongoing Caldor Fire.

The governor's office says the emergency has been declared with the anticipation of the fire crossing in Nevada from California in the coming days.

Declaring a state of emergency ensures resources from the local, state and federal levels are available to assist as needed during the emergency.

“On behalf of the state of Nevada, I would like to thank all of our brave first responders, local government agencies and nonprofit entities who continue to go above and beyond to assist our communities during the Caldor Fire,” said Gov. Sisolak. “We will continue to use all our available resources to fight this fire and assist those in need.”

Officials say Nevada state agencies continue to work in close coordination with those in California, local and federal levels regarding the Caldor Fire.