Nevada nonprofit offers free, personalized budget plans to help residents in financial crisis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As prices for everyday essentials continue to climb, many Nevadans are struggling to stretch their paychecks and keep up with bills. Finding affordable — and truly personalized — financial guidance can feel impossible. But one statewide nonprofit is stepping up to bridge that gap.

Shakeria Hawkins looked into it and heard from one resident who has already received help.

Nevada nonprofit offers free, personalized budget plans to help residents in crisis

Opportunity Alliance Nevada (OAN) works with individuals and families in financial crisis, connecting them to a network of nonprofits that provide essential support — from food and housing assistance to eviction prevention, debt relief, and even pet supplies.

For Anthony, a Reno resident, that help came just in time. After losing his job, he faced the very real possibility of losing his home.

“I’ve never been able to get approved for assistance before — this was the first time I really needed it,” Anthony said.

OAN connected him with Reno Evictions, a partner organization that covered three months of his rent while he got back on his feet.

“They also broke down my bills and expenses and made a plan where I could actually save money,” he said. “It made everything easier to understand.”

Here in Southern Nevada, Opportunity Alliance Nevada partners with United Way of Southern Nevada, Catholic Charities, CHAP, and many other community organizations.

COO Tracy Sherwood says the need for these services is growing fast.

“People’s SNAP benefits are being cut, healthcare costs are rising, and credit card debt is piling up,” Sherwood explained. “People are struggling.”

Sherwood says OAN has seen a 45% increase in the number of people seeking help over the past year.

How It Works

The process begins with a one-on-one conversation with a volunteer who listens to your specific needs. From there, they create a customized budget plan and connect you with resources tailored to your situation.

And the best part? The service is completely free.

“We want Nevadans to know they’re not walking this path alone,” Sherwood said. “There is hope — and we can help them succeed.”

How to Get Help

If you or someone you know is struggling financially, you can reach out to Opportunity Alliance Nevada for free assistance, here.