Nevada nonprofit for childhood literacy celebrates grand opening of new location

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Spread the Word Nevada (STWN), a local nonprofit geared towards advancing childhood literacy, celebrated their grand opening on Saturday.

An large lineup of guests and organizations were in attendance, STWN confirmed, including the CCSD Book Bus, Vegas sports teams, elected officials, and local businesses.

A book drive was held on-site with guests being"encouraged to being as many children's books as possible to donate" as part of STWN's initiative to "advance literacy and inspire a lifelong love of reading for children across the state."

“This is a celebration of our new home in the vibrant community we’re proud to be a part of. We invite everyone to come meet us, take a tour of our building, share a book, and help us make a lasting difference in the lives of Nevada’s children in need.” — Lisa Habighorst, co-founder and CEO of Spread the Word Nevada.





You can learn more about Spread the Word Nevada by visiting their website here.