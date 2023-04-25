Nevada Medicaid is warning about renewal scams

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Potential thieves are targeting Nevadans attempting to apply for Medicaid, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

The agency said as members try to reapply or shop for insurance, they're receiving text, email, and phone scams offering fraudulent services that are also asking for payments.

Officials said they are contacting members but it's only to remind them to watch for renewal packets and to return them so they can maintain coverage.

"Medicaid renewals have restarted in Nevada and we may be reaching out to remind you to complete and return any necessary paperwork to maintain your healthcare coverage," said Stacie Weeks, the Nevada Medicaid Administrator. "Nevada Medicaid will never charge you or ask you for money to update your information or to renew your coverage."

They also said you should never share your bank or credit card information with anyone that claims to be from Nevada Medicaid or the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services.

Anyone who receives an email, text, or phone call asking to pay money to renew health coverage should report the incident to the Attorney General's Office here or by calling the Bureau of Consumer Protection's hotline at (888) 434-9989.

State officials said they expect scams to ramp up for the next year as more members than usual receive renewal packets in the mail.

